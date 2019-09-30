Home

Gibbs, David Randall
David Randall Gibbs, "Lil Dave", 48, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019 in Golf Port, AL. He was born on March 12, 1971 in Kettering, OH, he lived in Jupiter, FL for many years before returning home to Ohio.
David is survived by his father David W. Gibbs (Rosalind) and mother Barbara Sue Kolb, his daughter Kiera Paige and son Logan, stepsister Dawn Berbes as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by grandfather Reverend Wendell, grandmother Willa Mae Gibbs and step sister Marie Wood.
David was a fun-loving, gentle soul who befriended everyone he met. He will truly be missed by all that knew him. David will be laid to rest in the Gibbs Family Cemetery in Gillmore, KY following a Church Service in Daysboro, KY on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
