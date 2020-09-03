Stirling, David

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, David Stirling finally found peace after years of struggling with many difficult health issues. David was born in October 1959 in Long Island, NY, where he learned strength and a sense of humor about life.

After a whirlwind romance he married the love of his life, Migadlia, and they raised two sons, Geoffrey and Andrew, in West Palm Beach, Florida. He had a successful career in sales and owned multiple businesses to provide for his family. David had a kind, loving, larger-than-life personality and earned the nickname "Papi" because of his huge heart and incredible generosity. He enjoyed playing poker, watching old movies, collecting nostalgic signs, cruises to the Caribbean, exploring national parks, negotiating a good deal and spending time with loved ones.

His family meant everything to him, especially his surviving wife, his sons, his daughter-in-law, Jen, his three grandsons, Tyler, David and Daniel, his brothers, Jerold and Cary, his sisters-in-law, Susan and Janette, and his nephews and niece. The family welcomes donations to the National MS Society as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.

"Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?" - It's a Wonderful Life



