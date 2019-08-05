|
Ehlers, David Thomas
David Thomas Ehlers, age 75, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019. David was born September 29, 1943 to Elizabeth and James Ehlers in Bridgeport, CT. He was raised in Stratford, CT and moved to West Palm Beach, in 1972. David served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. Following his military service, his early career was largely that of a professional driver, from taxis to tractor trailers. In 1992 David established his career with the United States Postal Service where he worked for nineteen years until his retirement in 2011.
David is lovingly remembered by his long-time companion Ann Capoldo; daughter Roxanne; sons David and Jason and their mother Sharon. He is survived by his ten grandchildren, Heather, Angelique, Jamie, Carol, Demostenes, Christian, Briana, Alexis, Hailey, and Tyler, as well as two great-grandchildren, Rosalie and Maia.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and James, his twin brother James, as well as Roxanne's mother, Carol.
David will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery where he will be honored with a military funeral ceremony. The service will be held 1:00PM August 14, 2019 at the cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019