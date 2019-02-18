ENGSTROM, David Walter David Walter Engstrom, age 52, of West Palm Beach FL, returned to our heavenly home in the evening of February 9, 2019. His parents, Leo L. and Helen A. (Ratliff) Engstrom welcomed David's birth in Chicago IL on April 18, 1966. He was given the middle name in memory of his mother's brother. As a youngster, David delighted observing and performing magic tricks with his Dad. After graduating from A. A. Stagg High School in Palos Hills IL, David obtained an A.S. degree in Architectural Building & Design and worked for several years as a draftsman. He was an exceptionally bright, focused individual who continued his education and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences. David completed graduate courses at Purdue University while fulfilling teaching assistant responsibilities. In his spare time, David demonstrated remarkable music talent with the guitar and creating original music compositions. He had a loving, caring, generous heart for the people and pets in his life. Although he enjoyed the Florida weather, David was forever a Chicagoan and enjoyed his Chicago pizza favorites when in town. David is survived by his Dad, Leo L. Engstrom, Sr of Hickory Hills IL, brother Leo Jr (Marcia) of Lynnwood WA, brother Scott (Meredith) and niece Halena of Chicago IL, uncle Paul Engstrom of Hickory Hills IL and numerous cousins, friends, and co-workers. He was predeceased by his mother, maternal and paternal grandparents. David's life began and will end in his family hometown of Chicago. His family were the first to greet him at birth and will be there, at the conclusion of his life, to wish him well until we meet again. David's cremains will be scattered off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per David's wishes, memorial donations may be made in his mother's memory to and St. Jude. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary