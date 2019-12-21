|
|
Bonard, Dawn
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Dawn Perry Bonard passed away at the age of 86.
Born on September 21, 1933 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada to James Bertram Perry and Bessie Lloyd, Dawn grew up on the family farm as the youngest of eight siblings. While working as a school teacher, she met Richard "Dick" Bonard, an airman stationed in Maine, and they married in 1956. Dawn joined Dick in Gainesville, FL where they started a family and Dick graduated with his engineering degree.
When their children became school age, Dawn took a position driving a school bus in the Jupiter/Tequesta area. She also coached her daughter's JTAA softball team for several years. Many locals remembered and recognized Mrs. Bonard and she enjoyed catching up with those she ran into.
Dawn had a passion for education and public service. In 1976 she was elected president of International Brotherhood of Firemen & Oilers Local #1227. Holding that position for 18 years, Dawn represented the rights of non-instructional employees of the Palm Beach County School Board as well as public employees of local cities becoming well known for her ability to negotiate and champion her members' best interests. In 1982 she was simultaneously elected to the position of International Vice President of I.B.F.&O., holding that position until 1994. In 1994 Dawn was elected to the position of International Secretary-Treasurer of I.B.F.&O. She commuted from Tequesta, FL to Atlanta, GA until her retirement in September, 1997.
After her retirement, Dawn joined the Ladies Oriental Shrine Zem Zem Court #85, an organization dedicated to supporting The Shriner's Hospitals. In 2002 Dawn was elected to the position of High Priestess of the Zem Zem Court, holding the position for the appointed year.
Dawn is survived by her daughter Terri Bonard, son Richard Bonard, Jr., grandchildren Melinda Bonard-Harstad (John Harstad), Suzanna McAninley (Jason McAninley), Andrea Bonard (Phillip Hall), and great-grandchildren Andrianna and Alianna Harstad. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Robert Mackey and sister-in-law Deanna Perry Doucet as well as many nieces and nephews. Dawn is predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" Bonard; siblings Eldon Perry (Marjorie), Ada Gillen (Maurice), Helen Simms (Clarence), John Perry, Anne Mackay, Jay Perry, and Roland Perry (Rayma); and daughter-in-law Linda Bonard.
Dawn was a beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL with interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dawn's memory to ().
