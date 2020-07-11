1/
Dawn Marie Frankel
Dawn Marie Hornung Frankel, Palm Beach, Florida. Loving wife for 55 years of Charles James Frankel III, devoted mother of Kimberly Mavoureen Frankel Allemand (Whitney) of Jacksonville and doting grandmother to Emily Birmingham Allemand and Whitney Charles Allemand, both of Jacksonville, passed away on July 3, 2020 from complications following heart surgery.
Mrs. Frankel was born in Peoria, Illinois to the late Robert Boesch Hornung and Mrs. Hornung. She is predeceased by her stepmother, Patricia Long Weck, with whom she had a very close, loving relationship, her sister Lynn Hornung Lynch, and step-brother Brian Frederick Weck. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Hornung Bumgarner of Alva, Florida and Jill Hornung Weck of Palm Bay, Florida.
Mrs. Frankel attended Broward Junior College and the University of Virginia. She was a Sustaining member of the Junior League of Ft. Lauderdale and a past Chairman of the Ft. Lauderdale Easter Lily Ball. She was a past member of the Lauderdale Yacht Club and the Gulf Stream Bath and Tennis Club and a present member of the Everglades Club, Palm Beach, the Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach, and the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is an active member of the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, where her blessed remains will be placed in the Church's columbarium, following an inurnment ceremony later in the year when it is safe for family and friends to attend.
Mrs. Frankel loved animals. In lieu of flowers, should you feel so moved, please send memorial donations to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3200 N. Military Trail, # 3100, West Palm Beach, Florida, 33409. Alternatively, due to her close connection to the Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults, the family would welcome contributions in her memory made to the Center, whose address is 300 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach, Florida 33480.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
