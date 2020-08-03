Duncan, Deanna
Deanna Gunter Duncan, age 73, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 due to Pneumonia. She was born in Frisco, NC on September 3, 1946 to Ralph and Geraldine. She met and married her longtime friend and love, James Daniel Duncan, in January of 1976 who preceded her in death in 2016.
Deanna was a lover of life, she enjoyed live music and dancing with her not so coordinated husband, Dan. She loved her family and looked forward to over the top get togethers with all her sisters and cousins.
For many years Deanna worked as a Bookkeeper in the hospitality industry.
Deanna is survived by her daughter Julie (Duncan) Dyer, her son-in-law Philip Andrew Dyer and the true joys of her life, her two grandsons Duncan James and Brian Hart. She is also survived by three sisters and their families and many cousins and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
The family is postponing any formal memorial until we can gather in her honor safely. Please send any contributions in her honor to a Disabled American Veterans
organization in your community.