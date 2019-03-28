DACUS, Deborah A. Deborah "Debbie" A. (Leone) Dacus, 69, of Lighthouse Point, FL, loving wife of 37 years of Dr. Dale S. Dacus, peacefully entered into eternal life with her beloved family by her side on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Hartford on August 18, 1949, a daughter of the late Gordon F. Sr. and Ellena B. (Zaglio) Leone. Along with her husband Dale, Debbie is survived by two step-sons, Christopher A. Dacus and his wife, Cheryl, of Ewa Beach, HI, Michael R. Dacus of New Bedford, MA; a step-daughter, Angela Heiser of West Roxbury, MA; and her brother, Gordon "Kip" F. Leone, Jr. and his wife, Lucille "Lucy", of Glastonbury. She also leaves her devoted nephew and niece who she cherished spending time with as her own children, John J. Leone and his wife, Brooke of Hebron and their two daughters Zoe and Gianna, Regina M. Reginatto and her husband Jay of East Haddam and their son Rex; special aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Burial services will be held on March 28, 2019 in East Hartford, CT. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary