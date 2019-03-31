DEBARTOLO, Deborah Ann Deborah Ann DeBartolo, age 56, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Born April 5, 1962 in Berwyn, IL to Frank and Arlene DeBartolo, she was a devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Deborah studied culinary science at the Washburne Trade School and joined her family in opening the Ash Manor restaurant in Chicago, IL. When moving to Boynton Beach, FL in 1992, Deborah worked at Motorola Inc. and spent over sixteen years managing the Park Vista High School cafeteria. Deborah truly lived life to the fullest by enjoying life's simple pleasures; cooking for friends and family, spending time with her son, and being a second mom to many. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, zest for life, and heart of gold. Deborah is survived by her mother, Arlene DeBartolo; her son and Navy SWCC, Raymond Brooks; her sister, Denise Arlene DeBartolo, and many loving friends and family members throughout Illinois and Florida. Family, friends, and others whose lives Deborah touched are invited to the Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 W. Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, April 1 to reminisce, grieve, and support one another. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary