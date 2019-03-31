Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boynton Memorial Chapel - Boynton Beach
800 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
(561) 734-5600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boynton Memorial Chapel - Boynton Beach
800 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boynton Memorial Chapel - Boynton Beach
800 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah DEBARTOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann DEBARTOLO


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Ann DEBARTOLO Obituary
DEBARTOLO, Deborah Ann Deborah Ann DeBartolo, age 56, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Born April 5, 1962 in Berwyn, IL to Frank and Arlene DeBartolo, she was a devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Deborah studied culinary science at the Washburne Trade School and joined her family in opening the Ash Manor restaurant in Chicago, IL. When moving to Boynton Beach, FL in 1992, Deborah worked at Motorola Inc. and spent over sixteen years managing the Park Vista High School cafeteria. Deborah truly lived life to the fullest by enjoying life's simple pleasures; cooking for friends and family, spending time with her son, and being a second mom to many. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, zest for life, and heart of gold. Deborah is survived by her mother, Arlene DeBartolo; her son and Navy SWCC, Raymond Brooks; her sister, Denise Arlene DeBartolo, and many loving friends and family members throughout Illinois and Florida. Family, friends, and others whose lives Deborah touched are invited to the Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 W. Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, April 1 to reminisce, grieve, and support one another.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now