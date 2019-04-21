Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Deborah SYKES
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Delray Elks Lodge 1770
265 NE 4th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL
Deborah K. SYKES


SYKES, Deborah K. Deborah K. Sykes, 61, of Delray Beach, passed away on April 18, 2019. Debi was born on January 22, 1958 in Auburn, IL and moved to Miami in 1967. She was an original Dolphin Doll cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins. Debi moved to Delray Beach in 1973 and was a 1976 graduate of Boca Raton High School. She was an active member of the Delray Elks 1770. Debi is survived by her son Kyle Sykes, mother Beverly McKenzie, father William McKenzie, two brothers Eddie (Rhonda) and Steve McKenzie, niece Megan, nephews Clovis, William, Steven and life partner Tom Acheson. Debi and her smile will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Delray Elks Lodge 1770, 265 NE 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delray Beach Elk's Lodge 1770 in Debi's memory. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019
