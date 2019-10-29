Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hoosac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah S. Hoosac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah S. Hoosac Obituary
Hoosac, Deborah S.
Deborah S. Hoosac, 70, of Boynton Beach, FL and Battle Mountain, NV, passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Debbie began 40 years of public service as a dispatcher for the Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Lantana, Palm Beach, and Palm Springs Police Departments. She then fulfilled her dream of becoming a police officer and was hired by Palm Springs Police Department, and eventually as a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bailiff.
She was very special to all that knew her and was best known for her beautiful smile and pumpkin rolls. Debbie was strong, loving, generous and beautiful inside and out. What was most important to her though, was her family and she will be sadly missed.
Debbie is survived by her loving partner Robert Sundquist, siblings Doris Toothman, David Sherman, Peter Kimos, and Diamond Kimos, children Michelle Enos, Brent Hoosac, Jennifer Estrada, and Mike Hoosac, stepson Randy Sundquist, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, best friend Sandy Askey, and many dear relatives and friends.
As a final selfless act, Debbie donated her body to the University of Miami.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor Friday, November 22, at 1:00PM at St. Juliana's Catholic Church in West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now