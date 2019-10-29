|
Hoosac, Deborah S.
Deborah S. Hoosac, 70, of Boynton Beach, FL and Battle Mountain, NV, passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Debbie began 40 years of public service as a dispatcher for the Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Lantana, Palm Beach, and Palm Springs Police Departments. She then fulfilled her dream of becoming a police officer and was hired by Palm Springs Police Department, and eventually as a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bailiff.
She was very special to all that knew her and was best known for her beautiful smile and pumpkin rolls. Debbie was strong, loving, generous and beautiful inside and out. What was most important to her though, was her family and she will be sadly missed.
Debbie is survived by her loving partner Robert Sundquist, siblings Doris Toothman, David Sherman, Peter Kimos, and Diamond Kimos, children Michelle Enos, Brent Hoosac, Jennifer Estrada, and Mike Hoosac, stepson Randy Sundquist, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, best friend Sandy Askey, and many dear relatives and friends.
As a final selfless act, Debbie donated her body to the University of Miami.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor Friday, November 22, at 1:00PM at St. Juliana's Catholic Church in West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019