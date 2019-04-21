Resources More Obituaries for Debra RAFTERY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Debra Ann RAFTERY

Obituary Condolences Flowers RAFTERY, Debra Ann Debra Ann (Conroy) Raftery, 65, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly from Newburyport, MA, passed away surrounded by her family on April 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Kevin Raftery, her son, Shawn MacDonald and wife, Kaitlyn and their children, Isla and Graham, her daughter, Kelly MacDonald and husband, Eugene Fillios and their son, Xanthe, and her stepdaughter, Dawn Bradbury and husband, Derek and their children, Kelsey, Madison, Sydney, Sophie, and Piper. Debra is also survived by her mother, Lorraine Normand and her brother Alec Szymanski and his wife, Kelley and their children, Zachery, Tyler Brook, and Thomas. Debra was a much-cherished and beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Born on March 18, 1954, Debra was raised in Dracut, MA where she attended high school. After graduating from Middlesex Community College, she began a successful career in the high-tech industry working for global organizations where she made significant contributions in roles ranging from marketing to technical and program management. After Debra and her husband, Kevin moved to Florida, she followed her creative side and prowess in design, quickly establishing herself as a well-respected and successful interior designer. She took much pride and joy in helping her clients envision how to reimagine their living spaces. Outside of Debra's professional career, she loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. She loved to travel, spending memorable times in the White Mountains hiking and skiing, beaching at their Plum Island home, tasting artisan pastas in Italy, tracing her roots in Poland, adventuring abroad in Scotland, and seeking out the best wines in Sonoma. Her zest for life was as contagious as the infinite love she gave. Being together with her husband, children, and grandchildren, of whom she was very proud, was what she loved most. Debra lived for fun times with family and friends and always made everyone feel welcome and special. She loved all animals - especially the family dogs, Laya and Jake, and enjoyed horseback riding throughout her life. Debra will be tremendously missed but will never be for-gotten. A private interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newburyport, MA. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Debra's name is kindly requested to the Sari Center, 3401 PGA Blvd, #200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries