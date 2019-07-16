Hayes, Dee Irene

Dee Irene Hayes, 69, of Stuart, FL, passed away July 12, 2019.

Born in Oakland, CA, Dee worked in retail for several years, forgoing college to help keep her family afloat. Years later, she and her husband raised their son in Hillsboro, OR, for more than a decade before the family moved to Tequesta in 1998. They moved to the Stuart area in 2016.

She was a beloved homemaker whose passions included cooking and gardening; she was an active golfer for years, loved animals and enjoyed travel. She loved little more than spending time with her son, doting on him and always talking about everything in his life.

Dee is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gregory Hayes of Stuart, FL; son, 34-year-old Christopher Hayes and his wife Christa of Kauai, HI. The remaining balance of Dee's family resides in New Jersey.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 1:30PM to 2:00PM at Aycock Funeral Home, Young & Prill Chapel, Stuart, FL with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00PM. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019