Paul, Delores B.

Our loving Mom "Granny" was called home to be with our Lord on July 5, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Bellaire, OH, to the late Mary and Charles Boyer on October 4, 1929. She was married to her loving husband William Paul for 63 years until his passing in 2011. She was a loving, gentle and kind wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She fulfilled all these roles with her unending devotion to her family. After retiring from Philips Electronics she enjoyed cruising with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. She loved cooking for everyone during the Holidays and was a great cook. She will be sadly missed by all of us. We love and miss you Mom. You will be in our hearts forever. Delores "Dee" is survived by her brother Gary (Esther) Corvi, her four children: Karen Spall, William (Wanda) Paul, Holly (Mike) Clausen, Barbara Mills, her seven grandchildren: Michael, David, Jason, Crystal, Melissa (Mark), Jeffrey, Brian, her nine great-grandchildren: Seaton, Saylor, Brandon, Skyler, Devin, Melissa, Dustin, Jaxstynn, and a baby girl due in October, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is pre-deceased by her three sisters: Dorothy, Joann, and Jenny. A Memorial Service will be held at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12:00PM, with the gathering starting at 11:00AM. Internment following. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019