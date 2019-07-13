Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores B. Paul


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores B. Paul Obituary
Paul, Delores B.
Our loving Mom "Granny" was called home to be with our Lord on July 5, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Bellaire, OH, to the late Mary and Charles Boyer on October 4, 1929. She was married to her loving husband William Paul for 63 years until his passing in 2011. She was a loving, gentle and kind wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She fulfilled all these roles with her unending devotion to her family. After retiring from Philips Electronics she enjoyed cruising with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. She loved cooking for everyone during the Holidays and was a great cook. She will be sadly missed by all of us. We love and miss you Mom. You will be in our hearts forever. Delores "Dee" is survived by her brother Gary (Esther) Corvi, her four children: Karen Spall, William (Wanda) Paul, Holly (Mike) Clausen, Barbara Mills, her seven grandchildren: Michael, David, Jason, Crystal, Melissa (Mark), Jeffrey, Brian, her nine great-grandchildren: Seaton, Saylor, Brandon, Skyler, Devin, Melissa, Dustin, Jaxstynn, and a baby girl due in October, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is pre-deceased by her three sisters: Dorothy, Joann, and Jenny. A Memorial Service will be held at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12:00PM, with the gathering starting at 11:00AM. Internment following.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now