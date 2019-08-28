Home

Bell And Clark Funeral Home
3900 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 662-7457
Delores D. Allen Obituary
Allen, Delores D.
Delores D. Allen, age 70, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away August 23, 2019. Originally from Bainbridge, GA.
Delores leaves a loving husband, Emanuel, sons and a daughter. She also leaves brothers, sisters, other family and friends to cherish her memory.
The Wake will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Union Baptist Church, 3900 Broadway, West Palm Beach, FL. Dr. I. S. Clark, Jr-Pastor. The funeral service will be Saturday August 29, 2019 at 2PM at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1111 36th St, West Palm Beach, FL.
Bishop W.O. Granger- Pastor Internment - Royal Palm Memorial Gardens
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
