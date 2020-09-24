1/
Denis Quinlan
1932 - 2020
Quinlan, Denis
Born in Limerick, Ireland on October 18,1932- deceased September 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandi, his three children and seven grandchildren.
Hired in 1972 by the original developers of Wellington he soon became an integral part of the initial and continuing development of the Village, highly respected and admired in the community.
He will be mourned not only by his family but by the great many friends he amassed during his lifetime.
Due to these trying times his memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
