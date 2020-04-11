Home

Denise Laraine Klements, age 52, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020. She was born in Neptune Township, New Jersey on October 2, 1967 to Linda Charlotte Miller and Raymond Klements. She met Michael Lee and together they moved to south Florida and raised their son Brian Lee. Denise was known for helping those in need, her unconditional love and her optimistic outlook of life. She will be sorely missed by friends but held close in their hearts. She leaves behind her son Brian Lee. God Bless You Denise.
