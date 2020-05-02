Denise Turton
1956 - 2020
Turton, Denise
Denise Susan Turton, 63, of Jupiter, Florida passed away on April 25, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY to Mildred and Richard Turton and moved to Florida in the late 70's. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary. Denise was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother "MoMo" and friend "Dee". Denise is survived by her two sons, Philip Kennedy and Richard Ankiel (Lory) and two grandsons.
Being a "baseball mom" brought her many years of enjoyment. Later, Denise loved to watch baseball if it was the St. Louis Cardinals or her grandsons little league team. She cross-stitched and won 1st place fair ribbons for her beautiful creations. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed her plants, going to the beach, boating, fishing and sewing. She had an eye for art. Denise found joy in blues music, traveling, and her friends. What she loved most was spending time with her family and grandsons. The pure delight that radiated on her face also rang in her laughter when she told stories of their time together, which was often.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her caring ways, quick wit, easy laughter and her beautiful ocean blue eyes. Services will be maintained privately at family level. We ask that you take a moment to cherish a favorite moment you had with Denise and pray for peace for the family.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
5617465124
