Turton, Denise

Denise Susan Turton, 63, of Jupiter, Florida passed away on April 25, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY to Mildred and Richard Turton and moved to Florida in the late 70's. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary. Denise was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother "MoMo" and friend "Dee". Denise is survived by her two sons, Philip Kennedy and Richard Ankiel (Lory) and two grandsons.

Being a "baseball mom" brought her many years of enjoyment. Later, Denise loved to watch baseball if it was the St. Louis Cardinals or her grandsons little league team. She cross-stitched and won 1st place fair ribbons for her beautiful creations. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed her plants, going to the beach, boating, fishing and sewing. She had an eye for art. Denise found joy in blues music, traveling, and her friends. What she loved most was spending time with her family and grandsons. The pure delight that radiated on her face also rang in her laughter when she told stories of their time together, which was often.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her caring ways, quick wit, easy laughter and her beautiful ocean blue eyes. Services will be maintained privately at family level. We ask that you take a moment to cherish a favorite moment you had with Denise and pray for peace for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store