Cowart, Dennis

Dennis Cowart, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on August 14, 2020.

His memory will be cherished by his children, Andrea and Cameron Cowart; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 11 A.M. at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL.



