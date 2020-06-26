Lathrop, Dennis Kyle

Dennis Kyle Lathrop, 42, passed away on April 14, 2020, in West Palm Beach. Dennis is survived by his brother Douglas, his mother Linda, and his father Douglas. Dennis was loved by his family and had several aunts, uncles and cousins in New York and Vermont who will miss him dearly. A Memorial Service will be held from 6:00PM to 9:00PM on July 18, 2020 at the home of Linda and Douglas Lathrop.



