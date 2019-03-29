|
|
PARIETTI, Dennis Ralph Dennis Ralph Parietti, born on June 28, 1954, in Huntington, New York, passed away at age 64 on March 26, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Parietti of 32 years. His sons Raymond Parietti and Sean Sonntag (Lilli); daughters, Kimberly Parietti, Melissa Parietti, and Angela Sonntag (Donny); and grandchildren, Jadalyn, Nathan, Brian, Brandon, Lily, Caleb, and Junior. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Mayday. He worked as a Service Technician for 23+ years for Service America and always willing to help neighbors and friends. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Friday, March 29 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at All County Funeral Home's Del Lago Chapel, 131 S Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, Florida 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 29, 2019