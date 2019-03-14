ROSEBROUGH, Dennis Dennis Rosebrough, 70, passed away on March 9, 2019 surrounded by his six children, two children-in-law, and his wife. He leaves behind his wife Mary Beth, sons Stephen, Andrew, and Matthew, and daughters Katie, Rebecca, and Caroline. Dennis was born in Houston, TX, raised in St. Louis, MO, and lived in West Palm Beach for 34 years. Denny was beloved by everyone who knew him. He was an incredible, loving father who was generous both in heart and spirit and in helping others financially. He said his greatest achievement in life was his family. His passions were baseball, drumming, and serving others. He owned a successful x-ray business for 30 years. He was a bishop in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints two times. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Funeral Services for Dennis Rosebrough will be held Thursday, March 14, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1710 Carandis Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary