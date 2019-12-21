|
O'Keefe, Dennis T.
Dennis T. O'Keefe, 78, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Dennis was born in Winsted, CT on July 14, 1941 to Irene Cooney and Harold O'Keefe.
Dennis attended Gilbert High School in Connecticut and graduated an accomplished athlete lettering in football, basketball and baseball.
As a young adult, Dennis was a machinist at Pratt and Whitney (1960 – 1963) and then proudly served in the US Army during 1964 – 1970 being honorably discharged as a Private First Class.
Dennis moved to Jupiter, FL in 1973 where he built a successful and accomplished career as a real estate broker, spending a majority of his profession at Century 21, eventually owning his own Century 21 branch.
Dennis enjoyed a full and happy life in Jupiter raising his son, Tim, and for the past 23 years married to his wife, Maureen. Together, Dennis and Maureen built countless memories enjoying their families, traveling the world, visiting their vacation home in Hayesville, NC, taking boat rides throughout Jupiter's waterways, visiting the US in their motor home, and spending time with life-long friends and family each season here in Jupiter.
In his spare time, Dennis was an avid outdoors man. He was enormously proud of his property that he frequently tended to, he found joy in and owned multiple antique cars, loved fishing and boating both in Jupiter and North Carolina, enjoyed traveling and taking cruises, and always enjoyed watching college football and Gators baseball. Dennis' happy places were on his lawnmower and working outdoors, relaxing at home with his wife and beloved dog Annie, and visiting with his friends of Bill W.
Dennis is predeceased by his mother Irene Cooney, his father Harold O'Keefe, his stepfather Edward Cooney and his former wife Janet Sullivan. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife Maureen, his son Tim and daughter-in-law Michelle, his brother Gary, his step children Kevin, Stephen (Michelle), and Tracy O'Sullivan and his grandchildren Kayley O'Keefe and Shannon, Sean, Payton and Finn O'Sullivan.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019