McKessy, Sr., Dennis William
Dennis William McKessy, Sr., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 86 years of age. Originally from New York, Dennis moved to Delray Beach and then in his later years he moved to Vero Beach, FL. He served in the Navy and received a Honorable Discharge. Dennis began a long and distinguished career working for the telephone company in New York, and then in 1964 he transferred to Bell South (previously Southern Bell) Telephone Company. Dennis was a lifetime member of the Delray Beach Elks Lodge #1770, where he served as Exalted Ruler in 1970-1971 and again in 1974-1975. He was an avid tennis player who enjoyed playing in charitable tournaments. Dennis was a big supporter of the Red Cross by donating blood more than 300 times. Dennis was predeceased by his wife of almost 40 years, Joan. Together they have seven children Dennis Jr. (Rachel), Jack (Ann), Mimi, Daniel, Shally, Rene (Joseph), and John; grandchildren Alexandra (Brad), Nicole, Kevin (Michelle), Tom, Devlin, Kali and Carleigh; three great-grandchildren Taylor, Caitlin and Liam. Dennis has two younger brothers Jack and Don. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020