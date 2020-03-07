|
|
Bradford, Derrick S.
Derrick S. Bradford, 34, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away January 22, 2020. Born in Palm Beach County, the son of Timmie and Regina (Beaudreau) Bradford. He is survived by his parents Timmie and Regina, his brothers Dustin P. Bradford (Brittany), Christopher Fedornock (Heather), his children Anthony James Bradford and Wyatt Alan Bradford, niece and nephew Annaya Bradford and Kai Bradford, uncle Paul Beaudreau and aunts Cindy Beaudreau, Virginia Haskins and Susan Hendle. Derrick's family is having a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at Faith Farm Ministries, 9538 Highway 441, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy, are asked to consider making a donation to Faith Farm Ministries in Derrick's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020