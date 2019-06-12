|
KING, Dewey Dewey "Pete" King, 93, of Scaly Mountain, NC passed away Monday May 27, 2019. He was a long time Palm Beach county resident and worked as a salesman. Born in Leake County, MS, he was the son of the late William Richard King and Mattie Caroline Mosley King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy King. Pete was a US Army Veteran serving during World War II. He enjoyed fishing in the Bahamas, camping and watching the Miami Dolphins. He is survived by his daughter Karen King of Scaly Mountain, NC and several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3:30PM at Lake Worth Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 12, 2019