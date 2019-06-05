Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana SULKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana l. SULKOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana l. SULKOWSKI Obituary
SULKOWSKI, Diana L. Age 62 of Hobe Sound, FL., Left On Her Next Journey June 1, 2019 @3:45PM. She Was a Great Daughter, Sister and A Great Friend To Many. Please Remember Her Fondly and Have A Drink In Her Honor. (Preferably a Margarita). In Lieu Of Flowers, Donations Can Be Made To A Children Or Animal In Her Name Or Treasure Coast Hospice. As Per Her Wishes There Is No Service. Cremation Only Handled by Edgley Cremation Service Of Riviera Beach, FL. ~~If You're Brave Enough To Say Goodbye Life Will Reward You With A New Hello~~
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.