SULKOWSKI, Diana L. Age 62 of Hobe Sound, FL., Left On Her Next Journey June 1, 2019 @3:45PM. She Was a Great Daughter, Sister and A Great Friend To Many. Please Remember Her Fondly and Have A Drink In Her Honor. (Preferably a Margarita). In Lieu Of Flowers, Donations Can Be Made To A Children Or Animal In Her Name Or Treasure Coast Hospice. As Per Her Wishes There Is No Service. Cremation Only Handled by Edgley Cremation Service Of Riviera Beach, FL. ~~If You're Brave Enough To Say Goodbye Life Will Reward You With A New Hello~~
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 5, 2019