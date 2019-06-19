|
|
Beattie, Diane Elizabeth
Diane Elizabeth Beattie, of Lake Worth, Florida passed on June 16, 2019 at the age of 69. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Beattie of Lake Worth, Florida and Christina Horton (Chad) of Covington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Katie Diedrich, Gemma and John Paul Horton. Diane is also survived by her stepmother, Mary Ann Holewinski of Okeechobee, Florida; sister, Paula Weiger of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Victor Weiger (Lynne) of Islamorada, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 5-9 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, West Palm Beach, Florida. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Lake Worth followed by interment at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Luke Catholic School or Trustbridge Hospice, Gerstenberg Care Center, West Palm Beach, Florida.
[email protected]
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 19, 2019