Diane Frances Barrett
Barrett, Diane Frances
Diane Frances Barrett, 69, of New Cumberland, WV passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at home.
She was born February 20, 1951 in Steubenville, OH, a daughter of the late Francis and Evelyn J. (Fair) Rea. Also preceded by two brothers Jim Rea and Burral English.
Diane was previously a Grounds Keeper for the City of West Palm Beach, FL.
Surviving is her loving husband John Frederick Barrett at home, two daughters Melanie Marie Parker of Illinois, and Diane Frances Holding of West Palm Beach, FL; three brothers David (Trula) Rea of Ohio, Frank Rea of Florida, Donald J. Rea of Arlington, VA; her step mother Barbara Rea of Florida and eight grandchildren.
Per Diane's wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
