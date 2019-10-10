|
|
Shapiro, Diane Freshman
Diane Freshman Shapiro, long-time resident of Palm Beach and later of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 90.
She is survived by her daughters Isabel Long (Don), Sharon Cartwright (Chris) and six grandchildren.
A Private Service will be held at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in West Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019