Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Memorial Gardens
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Shapiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Freshman Shapiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Freshman Shapiro Obituary
Shapiro, Diane Freshman
Diane Freshman Shapiro, long-time resident of Palm Beach and later of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 90.
She is survived by her daughters Isabel Long (Don), Sharon Cartwright (Chris) and six grandchildren.
A Private Service will be held at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in West Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now