BARIS, Diane Margaret Diane Margaret Baris, 90, of Centennial, CO, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home with family. Diane was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 52 years, Joseph Baris. She is lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Dawn Baris, Meredith Blackburn, Melanie Lane, and Melissa Beecher; two sons-in-law, Alan Blackburn and Leamon Lane; and five grandchildren, Ryan Blackburn, Ross Blackburn, Nicholas Beecher, Emerson Lane, and Ian Lane. Diane was born on May 20, 1928, in Queens, NY and was raised by her mother, Margaret Carmine. Diane was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice winning numerous talent competitions that culminated in an appearance at Carnegie Hall. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and an active member in the Amaranth and Eastern Star organizations. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM. at Horan & McConaty, in Centennial, CO. Diane will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary