NOLF, Diane October 11, 1934-May 24, 2019 Diane Nolf passed away peacefully Friday afternoon with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, she moved to Jupiter soon after marrying her beloved husband Jack. It was fitting that she passed at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, because soon after moving to Jupiter, she became a U.S. citizen, where she enthusiastically embraced her dual citizenship as an active member of the American Legion, donating her time to many patriotic causes. However, the roles that she enjoyed most in her life were clearly those of mother and grandmother. The love and pride she felt for her two sons and four granddaughters could not be matched, and the engagement in their everyday lives will be deeply missed. Diane leaves behind her sons Scott (Darlene) and Todd (Jody) and her granddaughters (Kaelan, Jayda, Jesi, and Daisy) to cherish and honor her memory. She will forever be in the hearts of her family in Canada and in the thoughts of her many friends throughout the Jupiter community. Visitation will be at Taylor-Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter, Fl. Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5PM-6PM, immediately followed by a funeral service from 6PM-7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a . Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 30, 2019