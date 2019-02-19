Resources More Obituaries for Diane SADOWSKI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Diane SADOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers SADOWSKI, Diane Diane Sadowski of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Water Mill, NY died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach FL from a sudden injury. She is survived by her husband, Bill Sadowski. Diane was born in Brooklyn, NY to George and Helen Stolin. After graduating from Eastern District High School, Diane lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan where she graduated magna cum laude from Hunter College. After graduation she received a scholarship to Fordham University's Graduate Studies NeuroScience Program. She continued living in Manhattan while owning and managing various business's such as textiles, freight, shipping and food services. Diane had a very active and varied career which also included employment with the Ford Modeling Agency. Her slender legs could have been seen in many an ad in the New York Times. Unknown to many was her passion for painting. She was a gifted member of the Art Students League in Manhattan. Shortly after her marriage to Bill Sadowski in 1987 Diane worked for Equitable Life and then Northwestern Mutual Life as an insurance agent selling whole life and health insurance and mutual funds. In 1995 Diane made a permanent move to Water Mill where she obtained work experience in designing and renovating kitchens and bathrooms. Diane had a long and worthwhile career in the real estate business primarily in Southampton, NY. After alliance's with Allan M. Schneider and Sotheby's, Diane launched a very long relationship with Brown Harris Stevens beginning in 2008. The friendships she made with her fellow agents, staff, managers and clients formed a wonderful business life for Diane, right up to her untimely death. It was very common for Diane's beloved Chow-Chow KinderBear to greet walk-ins with a very lioness smile. Diane was very athletic and sports minded. In her early years, she was a distance runner which gave way to tennis, and then to golf. She was a member at the Noyac Golf Club where she made numerous friends and won lovely crystal trophies competing with and enjoying these same friends. When Diane began dividing her time between Florida and Long Island , Diane and Bill joined the PGA Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens where she continued golfing and discovered her great love, "Croquet". She was also an active member of The National Croquet Club in West Palm Beach and the West Hampton Mallet Club in Quogue, NY. She and her husband Bill also travelled throughout New York, Conn. and Mass., showing their KinderBear at AKC dog shows. In addition to her husband, Diane leaves behind her sister Delores Mulcahey; her sister-in-law Virginia Stolin, wife of her deceased brother, George Stolin; her nieces Karen, Kimberly and Jennifer Mulcahey, and her nephew William Mulcahey (deceased); her nephew, Louis Stolin, and her nieces Miriam, Claudia and Helen Stolin, and Lisette DiPasquale. Relatives of the deceased also include her brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Susan Sadowski, and their daughter Alexandra. A Memorial Service will be held in Southampton, NY later in the Spring. A private reception honoring Diane will take place in Palm Beach Gardens with details to follow. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries