DiAnne Greenberg Hirsch, 85, after a long illness passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 29, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Esther Greenberg and her brother, Alan "Ace" Greenberg. DiAnne is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Edward, her devoted children, Douglas Hirsch (Holly) and Karen Gelfand (Kenny), her adoring grandchildren, Kyle, Haley, Alison and Greg, and her inimitable brother, Maynard. DiAnne was born and raised in Oklahoma City and upon graduation from Sarah Lawrence moved to New York. She was witty, savvy, empathetic and generous. A loyal friend and confidant, she was the one everyone turned to for advice or for a shoulder to cry on. She was an accomplished bridge player and a lover of golf and dogs. Nothing meant more to her than her family. She will be cherished and missed forever.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
