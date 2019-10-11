|
Harrold, Dianne Meier
Dianne Meier Harrold, 82, passed peacefully October 8, 2019 at her home in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by her three children. Dianne was born in Detroit, MI on July 29, 1937. Dianne is an amazingly accomplished, fulfilled and well-traveled lady. She traveled for 2 months throughout Europe in 1960 and then moved to Sausalito, CA to work for Pacific & Orient Shipping as their social director where she sailed the world. Dianne was then chosen to participate in a scholarship program through Michigan State University wherein she lived in Mexico and worked at the American schools, El Colegio Americano, in both Puebla and Guadalajara, Mexico teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL) as part of a pilot program. This pilot program would produce Dianne's Master's Degree. She brought her skills to Palm Beach County, FL and in 1967 pioneered what is now the Palm Beach School District's ESOL program. Dianne's non-English speaking students were predominantly the children of Cuban refugees. Those students were mainstreamed into all English-speaking classes until Dianne started a special class wherein these students could learn English from a teacher who was fluent in their native tongue. Dianne continued teaching in Florida for the better part of 45 years. Dianne was involved in several philanthropies, many of which focused on supporting the needs of children, such as the Lakota Native American Tribe.
Of all the passions in Dianne's life, there is none greater than her own family. Dianne is survived by her sister, Susan (Ralph Lawrence) Schmidt; her children, Dana Collier (David) Herst, Jeffrey Collier, David (Shelby) Collier; and her loving grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua and Caden. Dianne, a highly intelligent old soul, is known for her kind-heartedness and spirituality, her giving and free-spirited nature, her pureness of heart and caring, nurturing manner. She is also known for her natural beauty, her sense of style and her wonderful sense of humor. Dianne's love of nature and its beauty are evident in all the beautiful artwork she sketched and painted. A teacher at heart, Dianne never stopped learning. She read books voraciously and filled journals with her gorgeous penmanship. A soulful musician, Dianne played piano by ear and sang to her heart's content. Such a joyous, loving being. ¡Hasta luego, Mama Siempre!
A casual Celebration of her life will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, October 12 at her home in Boca Raton (423 NE 3rd Street).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dianne's memory to the Lynn Cancer Institute, 701 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019