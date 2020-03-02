|
Pickens, Dirk Wayne
Dirk Wayne Pickens, 61, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on 24 February 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on 27 December 1958; the son of Elizabeth "Betty" Pickens and the late George Pickens. Dirk was a devoted husband to Linda and father to his daughter Anna. Dirk graduated from Jupiter High School in 1977. He grew up racing motocross dirt bikes and he loved boating and fishing. Dirk and Linda married on 7 July 1999. Dirk retired from IUEC Local #71 with over 36 years of service with Miami Elevator, Otis and Thyssenkrupp. He then spent the last 3 years as a third party State of Florida certified elevator inspector, never really giving up the trade. Dirk was a member of the Jupiter-Tequesta Moose Lodge #2273 where he served as an officer on the board and as Governor for several years. While inspecting elevators across the state he made sure to visit the local Moose Lodges getting acquainted with each different lodge. Dirk never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.
Those celebrating Dirk's life include his wife Linda Fisher Pickens, mother Elizabeth "Betty" Pickens, daughter Anna (Mike) Zink, stepdaughter Lynette (Monty) Seek, step-grandson Wesley Seek, sister Shari (Dan) Crumb, nieces Elizabeth Crumb and Katherine (Mac Davis) Crumb and many aunts, uncles and cousins around the world.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 7 March 2020, 2:00PM to 4:30PM at the Jupiter-Tequesta Moose Lodge, 185 E. Indiantown Road, Suite 210, Jupiter, FL. The service will begin promptly at 2:00PM and is open to the public.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dirk's name to the Jupiter Loyal Order of the Moose #2237, 185 Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33477.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020