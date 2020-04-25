|
Angeliss, Dolores
The world lost an amazing lady in Dolores "Dee" Angeliss on April 18, 2020.
Dee was a kind and wonderful friend to all.
Dee lost a long-time battle with breast cancer, as her mother did.
Born in Queens, New York, Dee settled in Lake Worth Beach many years ago.
Dee was a successful businesswoman and was the local publisher of Palm Beach County's CHRISTIAN YELLOW PAGES, a professional and encouraging guide, for locals seeking help for many concerns. Dee also impacted many people with "NEW DAY HEALTH" her awesome lifelong business concern, focused on maintaining good health with lifestyle and nutritional choices.... and believing God's wisdom in His word.
Dee was a devout Christian and worshipped at many local Churches, particularly Freedom Church of the Palm Beaches in Lantana.
She was dearly loved by many.
Our little sheep is now reunited with her dearest love, Winston Yohe of Ohio, also a believer; and many friends who moved on to their next chapter in the Lord Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd and Captain of their precious souls. Amazing grace. To Him be the Glory, now and forever.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020