Dolores "Deb" Behrens passed peacefully of natural causes at her home in West Palm Beach on March 30, 2020. Born in The Bronx, NY on April 26, 1934, to Irving and Rachel Cooper, Deb was predeceased by her loving husband, Philip Behrens (August 27, 1923 - December 10, 2016).
She is survived by her brother Marvin Cooper, her four sons and their wives Kenneth, Bruce (Hanna), Mitchell (Hope), Steven (Renate), and her four grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Aaron and Eve.
A kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Deb enjoyed volunteering her time to support causes she believed in throughout her life from CancerCare, Wayne House, aiding those with disabilities, Landmark Education, and Barack Obama's election campaign. We will always carry her laughter and sweet memories in our hearts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
