CROCKETT, Dolores Clair Dolores Clair Crockett, born August 30, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, sadly passed away on April 22, 2019. Dolores loved all forms of flora and fauna, and riding around in her little, red car, listening to the oldies station. She will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her son Tate Clair; daughter Kelly (John) Bulderbergs; step-children Babett Malaney, Sandy Thomas, David Crockett and Bill Crockett, and many extended family members. Family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL, with interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, FL, at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to an animal shelter of your choice in Dolores' memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 26, 2019