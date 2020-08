Dolores DeMunn

Or Copy this URL to Share

DeMunn, Dolores

Dolores "Dee" Brenot DeMunn, 88, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on July 21, 2020. Dee was born on May 2, 1932 and grew up in Niagara Falls, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur L. DeMunn (1983); son Scott C. DeMunn (2014); and parents Rene and Cecile Brenot. She is survived by brother Donald Brenot; sister Delphine Falbo; son David DeMunn; daughter Suzette (Tony) Ribeiro; grandchildren Phillip, Sarah, Jacob, Andrew, and Michelle DeMunn, and Angelica Ribeiro; and five great-grandchildren. Dee will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.



