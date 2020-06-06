Stein, Dolores

Dolores Serkes Stein, 91, of Jupiter, FL and Manchester Township, NJ, passed away on June 4, 2020 of complications from Covid-19.

Dolores was born on June 23, 1928 to the late Charles and Shirley Goldberg in Newark, NJ. She graduated from South Side High School in Newark, NJ in 1946, and worked as an executive secretary for the US Attorney's office in Newark, NJ. She later worked for Serkes & Son, Inc., Stair Builders and The Cherenson Group as a bookkeeper.

Dolores is predeceased by her husband, Allen Serkes, who passed away in 1979. Dolores was later married to Solomon Stein who predeceased her in 2006. Both Allen and Solomon loved and adored Dolores.

Dolores lived in West Orange, NJ from 1958 through 1984 and in Lake Worth, FL from 1985 through 2019. Dolores is survived by her three children: Rhonda Serkes of Penn Valley, PA, Paula Truppo (and her husband Allan) of Jupiter, FL and Marlboro, NJ, and Jeffrey Serkes (and his wife, Nancy) of Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL and New Canaan, CT. She is also survived by six grandsons, two step-grandsons, one granddaughter-in-law, and her sister Sandra Adler. Dolores' sister Eleanor Zebrowitz predeceased her in 2010.

Dolores served as President of the Crestmont League of Deborah throughout much of the 1960s and served as the President of Women's Equity of Poinciana Country Club, Lake Worth, FL.

Dolores had a special love for dogs, particularly her dog Buttons, who she enjoyed for 16 years. More recently, she spent time with her granddog, Darby, and her great-granddog, Charlie.

Dolores will be laid to rest at the Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. Due to Covid, funeral arrangements are uncertain at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation in Browns Mills, NJ or any other charity supporting those affected by, and for the benefit of responders to, Covid-19.

The family would like to give special thanks to the ICU nurses at Jupiter Medical Center, who helped comfort Dolores during her final days.



