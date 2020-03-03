|
Paparone, Domenick J.
Domenick J. Paparone, 92, of North Palm Beach, FL, loving husband of 40 years to Elissa (Landi) Paparone, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2020. Born in Oaklyn, NJ on May 9, 1927 to the late Joseph and Grace (Castorino) Paparone. Domenick was the first of three sons: Samuel (deceased), and Thomas. Domenick graduated from Collingswood High School in 1944. He proudly served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army stationed in Panama. Upon his return, he worked alongside his father Joseph as a plasterer. He married the late Edith (Sooy) Paparone in 1950. Domenick founded Paparone Construction Company in 1954, establishing a residential home building company that still thrives 66 years later with his son, grandsons, brothers, and nephews. Through the decades, he and his family have built over 15,000 homes in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Domenick's love of his family knew no bounds as they were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Elissa, of North Palm Beach, FL, daughter Beth Paparone-Northrop (Benjamin), Donald Paparone (Jacquie), Suzanne Paparone Scialla (Robert), Vicky Bergelt (Perry), Lori Schlegel (Philip). His cherished grandchildren Brent Sudeck (Denise), Domenick Paparone II (Sara), Nickole Juliano (Mark), Blaise Paparone, Chelsea Freeman, Alexis Bergelt Shoop (Spencer), Serena Scialla, Colby Scialla (Ariel), Taylor Barimo, Francesca Paparone O'Kane (Michael), Alec Bergelt, Sofia Scialla. Precious Great Grandchildren, Domenick Paparone III, Natalie Schaffer, Anthony Zagone, Cameron Juliano. His beloved brothers, the late Samuel (Kitti), Thomas (Louise). Cherished nieces and nephews, Leslie Paparone, Bruce Paparone (Cheryl), Lisa Paparone, Michael Paparone (Jennifer), Laura Shively (Sam), Christina Paparone. Domenick Paparone was a board member of First Peoples National Bank of New Jersey; also founded and served as Chairman of the Board of Fellowship Bank; served on the board of directors of U.S. Home Corporation. He was a long time member of the Builders League of South Jersey. He was forever a gracious host when friends and family came to call. The family wishes to thank his compassionate caregivers, who have become his extended family: Sonia Burgher, Karlene Edman, Stacy Morgan, Carole Nain. The family also wishes to thank Trustbridge (hospice care) for their tender care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trustbridge -- trustbridge.com. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Friday evening March 6 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM and Saturday morning March 7 from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00AM. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020