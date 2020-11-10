Domenico D'AscanioDomenico, a loving husband to Jennifer, a devoted father of two sons – Frank (spouse-Rose), Christopher (spouse-Julie) and grandpop to five cherished grandchildren.Domenico is also survived by his two brothers - Paul and Alfredo and his two sisters - Fernanda and Rocca. Sadly Domenico passed away on November 9, 2020 at the fragile age of 74.Domenico was born in Roccacasale, Italy on October 9, 1946. He immigrated from Italy at a young age and with hard work and perseverance provided an abundant life for his family.He enjoyed a 40 year career as a self-made Architect/Engineer. His boisterousness and cheerful demeanor along with his willingness to always take time for conversations with others leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts and minds of all those he loved and interacted with.Visitation will be on November 12 and November 13 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Services from 6:00PM to 7:00PM on November 13 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter FL.