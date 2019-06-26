Davis, Dominique Jocelyn

Dominique Jocelyn Davis, the love of our lives, is finally at peace. Her mother and father, Astrid and Steve, were with her to the end of her short life. She was born in Kaiserslautern, Germany on May 11, 1988 and shortly thereafter relocated with her parents to Florida. After graduating with the Jupiter High School Class of 2006, she successfully pursued a degree with Florida State College. Her main interests were with animals and she worked in the industry for several years. In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her omi Erika, uncle Hartmut, and aunt Marliese, cousin Tamara, sisters Kathy and Susan, brother Craig, nephew Matthew, nieces Molly, Marley and Reagan, and Godparent Sabine. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL. For directions or condolences visit www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 26 to June 28, 2019