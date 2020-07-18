Boswell, Don Ray

Don Ray Boswell, of Lantana, FL, died on July 4, 2020 at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn and Harry Boswell, and is survived by his aunt, several uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Don grew up in Elba, AL. He was a graduate of Elba High School and earned both a bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Alabama's Culverhouse College of Business, before earning his juris doctorate, from University of Virginia Law School.

He began his professional career in 1972 working for the Committee to Re-elect the President. That same year he joined the United States Attorney's Office, in Miami, as an Assistant United States Attorney. He began a private practice in Miami in the late 1970's and relocated his practice to Palm Beach in the early 1980's. During this period, he was a consultant to Senator Howard Baker. He also was a consultant to the United States Secretary of Education and served on its Civil Rights Reviewing Authority. He was a civil rights and labor law attorney and served several years on the Florida Bar's Labor and Employment Law Certification Committee.

Don lived life to its fullest, traveling extensively all over the world. He was a boater, scuba diver, skier, Rotarian, and philanthropist. He was a leader in, and a member of, the First Baptist Church of Lake Worth.

Don's greatest asset was his ability to make lifelong friendships, which he truly treasured.

A Memorial Service for Don will be held when the Covid-19 virus has abated, and it is safe to travel. If you would like to attend, please send your contact information to Linda Sternberg at (don@boswell.net) and you will be notified of the time and date of the service.



