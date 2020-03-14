Home

Donald B. Granda


1939 - 2020
Donald B. Granda Obituary
Granda, Donald B.
Don was born June 2, 1939 and passed away on March 13,2020 at 80. Raised in Jeanette, PA, Don moved to Florida in 1966, after serving in the US Air Force and marrying Virginia Bott. He retired from Pratt Whitney Aircraft after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed collecting model trains, playing the harmonica, antiquing at flea markets & most of all spending time with family. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Virginia & his stepson, Fred Bott. He leaves behind his stepdaughter, Lois Glaze (John), his stepson, Richard Larry Bott, Sr.(Cathy), daughter-in-law, Judie Bott, 13 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and his longtime companion, Camille Guardino. Services will be held March 18, 2020 at Dorsey-E.Earl Smith Funeral Home at Memory Gardens with visitation at 11am-1pm, service at 1 pm and graveside burial at 2pm. Please visit dignitymemorial.com for complete arrangements. Donations can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation who the family would like to thank for their wonderful care for Don.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
