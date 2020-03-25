|
Carpenter, Donald
Donald Victor Carpenter, 73, died peacefully at his home in Boca Raton on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Miami on September 24, 1946, and was a resident of South Florida for his entire life.
Donald had a long and successful career as a private investigator, working primarily for criminal defense attorneys. His favorite pastimes included watching auto races, dining out, and spending time sharing stories with his friends. His favorite place in the world was New Orleans, where he shared many happy times with his beloved wife, Heidi. He was affectionately referred to as "Buckaroo" by many of his friends.
His treasured wife, Heidi Berkowitz Carpenter, predeceased him, as did his father, Francis Victor Carpenter and his brother, David Francis Carpenter. He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Carpenter, his aunt, Marilyn Dixon, his niece, Amanda Carpenter, his nephew, Victor Carpenter, and his cousins, Jim Loomis (Kathy), Linda Shelley (Lewis) and Macy Moore (Jim).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020