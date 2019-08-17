|
Horine, Donald David
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Donald David Horine passed away at the age of 82. Mr. Horine was born on May 6, 1937 in Portland, Oregon to Joseph John "Jack" Barnicoat and Charlotte Ruth Curl. Mr. Horine's mother was widowed when he was six years old and remarried Durald Horine.
Mr. Horine's love of the newspaper business began during high school when he convinced the Oregonian to publish a weekly column written by him about high school news, the first such column to be carried by any major newspaper in the country. When he was 20 years old, Mr. Horine interviewed Elvis Presley for the Portland Journal. Mr. Horine had a love for sports and played on his high school baseball team before becoming an avid runner and tennis player. He received a Bachelor and Master's Degrees in journalism from Northwestern University where he met his first wife, Sharon Gould, with whom he had two children. Mr. Horine was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Okinawa, Japan as a writer for the Stars and Stripes military newspaper. After service, Mr. Horine taught Journalism at Lehigh University, before teaching at Cal State LA and working as a City Editor at the Los Angeles Times for a decade. Mr. Horine was recruited by the National Enquirer to move to Florida to become one of its Associate Editors, before joining the Palm Beach Evening Times, and later, the Palm Beach Post, where he was on the Editorial Board and wrote a bi-weekly column before retiring in 1999.
In retirement, Mr. Horine made it a passion to embrace his Scottish heritage and, despite no musical background, dedicated himself to learning how to play the Scottish Highland Bagpipes. Mr. Horine became so proficient at playing the bagpipes that he was selected to join the Palm Beach Pipes and Drums, one of south Florida's premier pipe bands, where he met his wife of 19 years, Darlene J. Holliston, a drummer in the band whom he married in 2000. The two of them went on to march and play in the Orange Bowl parade, and he performed solo gigs and visited Scotland several times during retirement.
Mr. Horine was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Wells Moulton. In addition to his loving wife, Darlene, he is survived by children Jay Horine (Keturah) and Jeff Horine (Melissa), and Darlene's daughter, Melissa Monaghan (Mark); seven grandchildren; brother Doug Horine; and sisters Kathy Henwood, Julie Edmister, Diane Small, Sandra Tagliavento and Susan Gosch. His ex-wife Sharon Horine lives in West Palm Beach.
A memorial service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, where the family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 12PM. The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers to support Alzheimer's & Dementia research be provided in Donald Horine's name to the at https://act.alz.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019