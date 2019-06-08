Resources More Obituaries for Donald COPELAND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald E. COPELAND

COPELAND, Donald E. Santa's favorite elf has retired. For nearly 20 years, Don Copeland and his loving wife Lorene, brightened the skies above Palm Beach Gardens with their dazzling Christmas display. Their garage was an animated delight as Santa's workshop, replete with trains, elves and moving figures. The entire interior of their home was decorated top to bottom, and visitors were invited in each evening to experience what later came to be called "A Copeland Christmas." Although the lights could typically be seen from the space shuttle, it was never enough for Don. He was constantly grabbing one of his sons, pointing his hand toward some miniscule area of darkness, and uttering his favorite phrase: "Need more light over there!!" Don mostly enjoyed watching the wonder and excitement in the eyes of the children. He was the consummate showman, and he reveled in bringing a smile to the face of a child. As his health failed in later years, his sons replicated the display, but he was always on hand to give advice or to greet a child. On April 23, 2019, Don passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his adoring wife of 68 years, Lorene; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Cathy Copeland and John and Danielle Copeland; son-in-law, Roger Hurd and his wife, Cindy; grandchildren Mason Hurd, Amanda, Caitlin and Kendon Copeland; sisters-in-law, Linda Fine and Pat Buczek; nieces and nephews, Michael Fine and wife Debbie; Kathleen Fine-Dare and husband, Byron; Traci Fine; Susan Rice and husband, Jim; Rick Fine and wife, Nancy; Larry Fine and wife, CeCe; Casey Hurd Copeland and husband, Witt; Ryan Hurd and wife, Brittany; and exceptional friend, Karen Stenzel. He was predeceased by his devoted daughter, Debbie; his grandson, Spencer; and his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Copeland. Don was generous to a fault, loved his Florida Gators, and was the best husband, father and friend anyone could ever hope for. We love you Daddy, and we wish you the rest and peace that you so richly deserve. But we are comforted in knowing that the sky will forevermore be brightly illuminated to our evening gaze. We will delight in the vision of Don Copeland, with one arm on the shoulder of Jesus and the other pointing out to the Heavens: "You need more light over there" Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 8, 2019