|
|
Crawford, Donald E.
Donald E. Crawford, Ph.D.
December 17, 1933
November 18, 2019
"Forever Beloved"
Dr. Donald "Don" E. Crawford passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife Dr. Sherry E. Penn-Crawford on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residences, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Don is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Helen (Wirth) Crawford, brother Bill, son Damien, and brother-in-law, Howard Penn.
Don leaves behind a legacy of accomplishments beginning at an early age. He graduated from Marquette High School in Yakima, WA, is a graduate of Gonzaga University, and from there joined the US Army as a Lieutenant, and was later promoted to Captain. He was Main Station Recruiting Commander in Portland, OR, and then served as Top Secret Control Officer for the UN Headquarters 4th Logistical Command in Verdon, France.
Following Don's six years in the US Army, he earned his Ph.D. in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Oregon, where he also was Special Assistant to the President of the University, Dr. Arthur Fleming. Upon graduation, Don became Director of the Governance Study Group/Administrative Policies Study and Assistant Professor of Political Science at Macalester College. Don then joined the US Office of Education as Executive Assistant to the Deputy US Commissioner of Education where he became responsible for the initiation of the Pell Grants which have helped millions of students earn their college/university credentials. Don also shepherded the development of what is known today as "distance learning education".
After leaving the US Office of Education, Don served as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Executive Vice President of the College of St. Teresa, then as Director of Continuing Education at Seattle University, Associate Vice Provost at The Ohio State University, Education Advisor and Assistant Director for Policy Development/Research and Special Assistant at the White House Conference on Aging, and Vice President and Dean of the Graduate School, The Union Institute & University, where he was named Professor Emeritus and is credited with helping the university attain accreditation. Don then served as Dean of Graduate Studies at LaRoche College and Founding Vice President of Academic Affairs, Capella University where he spear-headed the University's quest for accreditation.
After moving to Florida with his beloved wife Sherry, Don served in an academic capacity teaching courses at Palm Beach State College, Northwood University and Indian River State College. During all of Don's years in higher education and government, Don loved the game of baseball and played shortstop on several senior softball teams. He also gave back to the sport serving as a baseball umpire for high school, college, American Legion and semi-pro baseball.
Don also had a remarkable sense of humor, creating wonderful puns and stories. He was a prolific poet and short story writer, and author of numerous published articles. He and his wife Sherry took numerous travel adventures and worked together on many projects. They were an adoring and effective team.
Don is survived by Sherry, his three adoring children Helen, Dan (Nanette, kids Chenelle, Stephanie, Briana and Christopher), Col. David, MD, USAF (Karen, kids Cody and Hannah), ten great-grandkids, Don's sister Sharon Weibler (Joe, kids Kristi and Sue), sister-in-law Beth and niece Rachael, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Liz and Tom Grove (Mandy and Ryan) and multitudes of dear friends and colleagues.
We also want to express our sincere gratitude to the nurses, CNA's and staff of Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residences and to the nurses of Trustbridge Hospice for their loving care.
We will love and miss you forever, Don.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Don at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residences Chapel, 315 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019